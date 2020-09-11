Sherwin-Williams Partners with Collin College for Collision Repair Training Program

Business services experts from the Automotive Finishes division of Sherwin-Williams recently assisted a team from Collin College in Allen, Texas, to build-out the school’s new Automotive Technology program.

The school offers Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees in Collision Technology as well as certificate programs for metal and refinish technicians.

The Sherwin-Williams team worked to design and layout the program’s spray booth, mix room and prep stations, and are supporting the curriculum’s launch by outfitting the facility with Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes waterborne basecoat system, Ultra 9K and FASTLINE collision repair products.

Collin College’s Technical Campus consists of a three-story,