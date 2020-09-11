Justice Department Settles with Florida Towing Company for Illegally Selling or Scrapping Servicemembers’ Vehicles

The Justice Department announced it reached an agreement with ASAP Towing & Storage Company in Jacksonville, Fla, to resolve allegations that ASAP violated a federal law, the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), by auctioning off or otherwise disposing of cars owned by protected servicemembers without first obtaining court orders.

Under the agreement, ASAP must pay up to $99,500 to compensate servicemembers whose cars were unlawfully auctioned off while they were in military service. ASAP must also pay a $20,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury. The agreement, which is subject to court approval, resolves a suit filed September 10 by