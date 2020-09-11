AkzoNobel Reports Continued Improving Trend in the Third Quarter

As the complex situation regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) yesterday provided an update on recent business performance.

According to the company, market headwinds have continued to ease during recent months. Based on current trading, total revenue for the third quarter is expected to be close to previous year in constant currencies.

Although trends differ per region and segment, end market demand for Decorative Paints is strong in Europe and South America and continues to improve for Performance Coatings.

Financial results for the third quarter will be announced on October 21.