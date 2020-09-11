CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AkzoNobel Reports Continued Improving Trend in the Third Quarter

AkzoNobel Reports Continued Improving Trend in the Third Quarter

By Leave a Comment

As the complex situation regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) yesterday provided an update on recent business performance.

According to the company, market headwinds have continued to ease during recent months. Based on current trading, total revenue for the third quarter is expected to be close to previous year in constant currencies.

Although trends differ per region and segment, end market demand for Decorative Paints is strong in Europe and South America and continues to improve for Performance Coatings.

Financial results for the third quarter will be announced on October 21.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey