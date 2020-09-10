Sylvain Séguin Named Executive Vice President of Canada for Fix Network

The Fix Network announced the appointment of Sylvain Séguin as Executive Vice President – Canada, effective August 31.

Séguin joined the Fix Network in 2018 as Vice President of Operations. In this role, he had oversight of the operations teams for all brands in Canada which include Fix Auto, ProColor Collision, NOVUS Glass and Speedy Auto Service. Earlier this year, his team led the Network’s response to COVID-19, putting in place rigorous safety protocols for the protection of technicians in the shops as well as customers and