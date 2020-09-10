CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Interview: Pete Tagliapietra, NuGenIT an OEC Company

Interview: Pete Tagliapietra, NuGenIT an OEC Company

By Leave a Comment

NuGenIT Founder details the synergies generated by the recent acquisition by OEConnection and how it will benefit expanded customer base.

In July, OEConnection (OEC), announced the acquisition of NuGenIT, Inc., the software company specializing in body shop and collision industry optimization tools.

In our video interview embedded below, Pete Tagliapietra, founder and president of NuGenIT details the benefits he saw by combining forces with OEC, how their technologies complement one another and how they will benefit the products both companies develop in the future.

 

 “We saw several factors that we were very impressed by. We realized after we learned

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey