CCC Reports Repairable Appraisals Down Almost 15% in August Compared to 2019

U.S. auto physical damage repairable appraisals improved in August compared to the previous month as severe weather in several areas of the country bolstered comprehensive claims according to the CCC Auto Claims Snapshot for August.

According to CCC’s latest report, overall repairable appraisal counts for the U.S. were down 14.9 percent in August 2020 versus last year. This is an improvement from the 20.5 overall repairable appraisal decline CCC reported in July versus the previous year. Year to date, repairable claims are down 21.8% compared to 2019 through August.

Severe weather, including hurricanes and hail storms, increased comprehensive claims