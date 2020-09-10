CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASA Virtual Annual Business Meeting Scheduled for October 9

ASA Virtual Annual Business Meeting Scheduled for October 9

By Leave a Comment

Due to COVID-19, the Automotive Service Association’s Annual Business Meeting  is going virtual. Originally scheduled for May and rescheduled for August, ASA’s annual meeting is now scheduled to be held online, for members only, on Oct. 9.

Automotive Service Association logo“Due to two delays brought on by COVID, the ASA Board of Directors has announced that the normal format of the annual meeting – which provides opportunities for co-located meetings, management training and networking opportunities – will return again in 2021,” said ASA President Ray Fisher. “However, for 2020, we will have an open board session, as we are required to do so

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey