ASA Virtual Annual Business Meeting Scheduled for October 9

Due to COVID-19, the Automotive Service Association’s Annual Business Meeting is going virtual. Originally scheduled for May and rescheduled for August, ASA’s annual meeting is now scheduled to be held online, for members only, on Oct. 9.

“Due to two delays brought on by COVID, the ASA Board of Directors has announced that the normal format of the annual meeting – which provides opportunities for co-located meetings, management training and networking opportunities – will return again in 2021,” said ASA President Ray Fisher. “However, for 2020, we will have an open board session, as we are required to do so