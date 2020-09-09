Universal Technical Institute to Discontinue Collision Repair Training at Sacramento Campus

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) announced the expansion of its Welding Technology program to a seventh campus and significant cost savings from lease restructuring and rightsizing at its Sacramento campus. As part of the rightsizing, the Collision Repair and Refinish Technology program (CRRT) will be phased out at the Sacramento campus. All current CRRT students will be able to complete their program, and the company will continue to offer its CRRT program in Houston, Texas and Long Beach, Calif.

As part of its larger footprint optimization strategy, UTI will eliminate underutilized square footage by downsizing its Sacramento, Calif. campus over