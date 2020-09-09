CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Metromile and Ford Partner on Personalized Car Insurance

Metromile and Ford Partner on Personalized Car Insurance

By Leave a Comment

Metromile announced it is teaming up with Ford Motor Company to provide Ford connected vehicle owners with personalized car insurance to be more affordable and fairer.

Metromile logoFord is Metromile’s first agreement with a major manufacturer, and its models are the most popular domestic make among Metromile customers. Since its launch in 2012, Metromile has used telematics across all of its policies; through artificial intelligence, it delivers real-time, sensor-based pricing based on more than 3 billion miles of driving.

Owners of eligible Ford vehicles with built-in connectivity will be able to opt in and connect their vehicle to Metromile. The insurance

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey