Metromile and Ford Partner on Personalized Car Insurance

Metromile announced it is teaming up with Ford Motor Company to provide Ford connected vehicle owners with personalized car insurance to be more affordable and fairer.

Ford is Metromile’s first agreement with a major manufacturer, and its models are the most popular domestic make among Metromile customers. Since its launch in 2012, Metromile has used telematics across all of its policies; through artificial intelligence, it delivers real-time, sensor-based pricing based on more than 3 billion miles of driving.

Owners of eligible Ford vehicles with built-in connectivity will be able to opt in and connect their vehicle to Metromile. The insurance