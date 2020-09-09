Collision Repair Education Foundation November 20 Fundraiser to Benefit Chicago’s Kennedy-King College

Kennedy-King College’s collision repair program, the only post-secondary collision program within the City Colleges of Chicago, will receive half of the funds raised during a Collision Repair Education Foundation’s (CREF) event at TopGolf Schaumburg on Friday, November 20th from 6-9 p.m. (CST).

Funds raised during the networking event will help allow Kennedy-King’s collision program to purchase needed tools, equipment, and supplies to best prepare their students for entry-level industry employment. College staff, Kennedy-King College collision students, and other guests are anticipated to attend in addition to participating industry members and businesses.

Eddie Phillips, Kennedy-King College Vice President of Academic Student Affairs said, “Kennedy-King College and the City Colleges of Chicago value the support and commitment from CREF to serve our students. Kennedy-King College’s Collision Technology program can play a vital role in meeting growing demand in the auto body repair industry. It is industry partners like these that enable us to prepare students for high-skill, high-wage careers both locally and nationally. We are excited about the opportunity to support the industry and highlight our Collision Technology program.”

“We look forward to bringing together industry members from the greater Chicagoland area for an evening of fun but more importantly to help raise additional support for Kennedy-King College’s collision program,” said Brandon Eckenrode, CREF Director of Development. “Across the country, this industry is facing an issue of an aging workforce and desperate need for entry-level staff. This focused effort to support Kennedy-King College’s collision program will not only help current but also future students within their collision program.”

Information on both corporate sponsorship and registration opportunities is available online. CREF is also looking for raffle table item donations to help raise additional funds at the event.

Those looking to participate in the event are encouraged to contact CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at Brandon.Eckenrode@ed foundation.org.