Boyd Group Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Arkansas

Acquisition marks entry into state.

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Farmington and Rogers, Arkansas. The acquisition marks the Boyd Group’s entry into the state of Arkansas.

The new Gerber Collision & Glass locations previously operated as Northwest Arkansas Collision Center, originating in 2007 in Farmington and expanding to Rogers in 2015. Both of these cities are within the metro Fayetteville market. Fayetteville is the second largest city in Arkansas. Farmington is located approximately seven miles southwest of Fayetteville. Rogers, the sixth largest city in Arkansas, is 20 miles north of Fayetteville.

“We