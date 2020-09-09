CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association Supports Massachusetts Right to Repair Ballot Initiative

Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association Supports Massachusetts Right to Repair Ballot Initiative

By Leave a Comment

The Massachusetts Right to Repair coalition expressed appreciation to the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) for announcing its support for the YES on 1/Right to Repair ballot initiative. Proponents of the ballot initiative say it would protect consumer choice in car repair by allowing car owners to access to the diagnostic and repair data generated wirelessly by their car so that they could opt to provide access to any dealer, independent repair shop, or auto dealer that they choose during the lifetime of their car.

Right to Repair Yes on 1 logoAWDA stated that with automakers putting large amounts of money behind disinformation campaigns to scare

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey