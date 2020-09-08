Tom & Ed’s Autobody Acquires Four Collision Repair Centers in East Central Indiana

Combined business includes nine locations and 24-Hour towing division.

Tom & Ed’s Autobody, a family owned business since 1983, announced it acquired Riley & Sons collision and mechanical repairs. Tom & Ed’s currently owns and operates locations in Northwest Indiana including Schererville, Merrillville, Crown Point, Burns Harbor, and Cedar Lake. This acquisition expands the business to include Anderson, Pendleton, New Castle and Greenfield; doubling their revenue with 9 locations and a 24 hour towing division.

Andy Tylka, Owner/CEO of Tom & Ed’s, said they will retain the Riley and Sons name in Central Indiana.

“It was an exceptional opportunity to