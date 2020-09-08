NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Quebec City

NOVUS Glass announced the addition of NOVUS Glass Quebec/Armand-Paris to the network.

The location, which is owned by the Tondreau Group, also offers body shop services in the same facility under the ProColor Collision brand. With the addition of NOVUS Glass, the group now offers onsite windshield repair and replacement services as well as throughout its territory with the use of a mobile unit. This is the very first ProColor franchise in Canada to add the NOVUS Glass banner.

“We’re pleased to offer customized services that meet our customer’s needs,” says Jean-Daniel Houde, Managing Director of the Tondreau Group. “Our