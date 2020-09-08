IBIS Global Summit to Be Live Streamed TV Event November 19

As 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS), the year was to culminate in a spectacular celebration at the IBIS Global Summit in Monaco in November. Having now consulted with its industry partners and advisors, plus given current official coronavirus guidelines, it has been decided not to hold the event physically.

Facing this challenge also provides opportunity, however. For IBIS, this means the launch of IBIS TV Global Summit. If we cannot bring our global audience to the Summit, we’ll bring it to them via a 4-hour TV program to be streamed live over the Internet