FinishMaster Announces Winners of HoodMaster Challenge

FinishMaster’s announced the winners of its inaugural Hood Master Challenge. The challenge started out as a “what if” dream with one simple goal – bring the focus back to the artistry within the industry. Nine partners agreed to sponsor the challenge, turning the dream into reality: 3M, AkzoNobel, Indasa, Axalta, Norton Saint-Gobain, Anest Iwata, SEM, SMART and Sata by DanAm. No one could have predicted this challenge would turn out to be such a wide success its very first year.

Winners included:

1st PLACE – AIRBRUSH

The Kraken

Julian Dodd – Dodd Design Studio, Unionville, VA

Prize – $2,000 + SATAjet X5500 HVLP

Facebook – Dodd Design Studio

Instagram – @Dodd_Design_Studio

Quote – “Even though we were all set back with different kinds of challenges it was nice to put my mind into something cool and fun to do.” – Julian Dodd

1st PLACE – STRIPING

Quarantine Dream

Zack Felix – Felix Dezigns, North Las Vegas

Prize – $2,000 + SATAjet 1500 SolV RP

Facebook – Felix Dezigns

Instagram – @felixdezigns

Quote – “This art piece was done during the quarantine lock down here in Las Vegas, Nevada. I decided to do a heavy flake base with multi-colors representing the glitz and glamor that the Las Vegas strip is known for. I couldn’t find a better theme than this. At this point in our lives we all have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, I wanted to bring a little color to the darkness of the closure. It will always remain a great memory and kept me focused and vibrant.”

2nd PLACE – OVERALL

Spray Gun Jungle

Tom Stack – Self Employed, Colorado Springs, CO

Prize – $1,000 + SATAjet 4400 minijet RP

Quote – “My hood was inspired by Greg “CRAYOLA” Simkins’ art”

3RD PLACE – OVERALL

Low Rider

Taylor Holmes – Trigger Happy Graphics, Lemoore, CA

Prize –$500 + Iwata lph80 mini gun

Instagram – @triggerhappygraphics

Quote – When asked for his headshot his response with his submission was, “We all could use a good laugh in these hard times, and this is my true personality!”

WILD CARD

Purple Mamba

David Zamora – Poulsbo RV, Kent, WA

Prize – $500

Facebook – David Zamora

Instagram – @davez4m0r40

Quote – “My main inspiration was RV graphics since it’s what I work on every day in a much different scale. I tried to break with the classic “lowrider” straight lines graphic style and do something with a flow that not necessarily centers around the hood; which gives it a sense of transition and movement, only enhanced by the different patterns and highlights. It represents change, being different and evolving; taking risks and going outside of your comfort zone, since it’s the first time I decided to work on something like this. A great learning experience, thank you for letting me be a part of Hood Master.”

CROWD FAVORITE

The crowd favorite voting went live July 28th – August 6th. We received 2,475 votes. Wood & lace won with 358 votes, 14.56%.

Wood & Lace

Brittney Thomas – Deluxe Kustom Paint, Oxford, FL

Prize – $500 + Satajet20B

Facebook – Deluxe Kustom Paint

Instagram – @bombshell_deluxe

Quote – My design inspiration really comes from the old school paint jobs in the 70’s mixed with lowrider style paint.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Eric was the only artist to create a time lapse video of the creation of his hood, start to finish.

Skull Candy

Eric LeClair – Airkooled Kustoms, Hazel Green, AL

Prize – $250

Facebook – Airkooled Kustoms

Instagram – @airkooledkustoms

Quote – “I went into the booth with no plan /design. I just wanted to have fun and just let my creative muse take over and go with the flow, and I did.”

Participant registration opened on March 26th to all FinishMaster customers, across the U.S. and Canada. Registrants then had a 29×27 inch aluminum miniature hood shipped straight to their door to use as their canvas. After two weeks of open registration, a stunning 274 industry artists signed-up to compete.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers encountered shipping and hood production issues while participants were confronted with challenges ranging from loss of income, product shortages to shop closures. While being mindful of obstacles participants were facing, FinishMaster remained committed to the challenge and the challengers, extending the original deadline of April 20th to June 31st. Despite all the difficulties, an impressive 46 hoods were submitted for judging.

Once all the hoods were returned to Indianapolis, the fun of unboxing began. Each hood revealed impressive colors and unique designs ranging from mainstream movies and pop culture to custom images. The wide variety of airbrushing and hand painted lines to multiple layers of taping and striping required judging categories to be reconsidered and expanded. The final categories were decided after the hoods were returned and it became clear that to do the challenge and competitors justice, there needed to be additional prizes awarded. Free hand airbrushing, stenciling, and hand laid striping should be judged separately, modifications were unexpected but deserved to be recognized. And so, it was decided to include a first-place airbrushing and striping category, as well as a final wild card for a final challenger who deserved to place.

As COVID-19 case numbers rose, social distancing was defined, and restrictions were enforced, decisions had to be made regarding the judging process. An art exhibit, that was originally planned to be held in person in Indianapolis, had to be canceled and reimagined. The event was meant to showcase the hoods and recognize the amazingly talented artists. However, the health and safety of the public took priority and FinishMaster opted for a virtual judging and enlisted the help of online communities to vote for Crowd Favorite.

The judging panel was made up of sponsor representatives and industry professionals. Individuals offering years of painting experience and a variety of expertise, including a fine arts scholar, magazine editor, and several industry influencers, helped to select the winning hoods. A two-hour judging session took place via Microsoft Teams video platform, where each judge went through their selections. Discussions were exciting, as everyone rallied for their favorites, evaluating techniques and difficult designs as well as the time each hood must have taken. There was admiration and praise in every judge’s comment and sometimes they struggled to select just one. Each member of the panel offered a great deal of knowledge to the outcome and selection of each winner.

It quickly became clear that choosing a winner was not going to be easy. When it came to selecting the wild card winner, votes were casted three times. Judging was exciting, educational, and even humorous at times.

Winners were notified on Friday August 7th and many reacted with disbelief. It could have been the last few hard and trying months, but challengers seemed shocked to hear that they were taking home a Hood Master prize. Recognizing the talent, time, and dedication these challengers put forth to participate in a brand-new competition was an honor for FinishMaster organizers.

Now that the winners have been awarded and congratulations have been given, the mini hoods will be making their way across the country to be displayed in FinishMaster’s headquarters, training centers and branches. With this year’s challenge concluded, FinishMaster is now looking towards next year and Hood Master 2021.

By working with judges and participants, changes are being made to increase awareness, improve the experience, and build a bigger and better competition.

“This is a great way to recognize artists in the industry and I look forward to seeing Hood Master grow in the future! These hoods tell a story of commitment and dedication from each participant. It is awesome to see the creativity and skill that they have to offer,” said Joe McCorry, President & COO of FinishMaster.

Hopefully, 2021 will offer a different challenge, complete with a memorable event to display the hoods while hosting artists and industry enthusiasts.

View all the hoods submitted this year, meet the judges and sign up for next year’s challenge online.