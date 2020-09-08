AASP/NJ Meets with Legislators and Insurance Council on Claim Settlement Issues

On August 28, representatives from the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) joined Assemblyman Ronald S. Dancer (R-Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean), Assemblyman Jon M. Bramnick (R-Morris, Somerset and Union) and representatives from the Insurance Council of New Jersey for a special virtual meeting to discuss a host of issues between the collision repair and automotive insurance industries.

The meeting was organized in response to a letter sent to the legislators by AASP/NJ Collision Chairman Dennis Cataldo, Jr., of D&M Auto Body in Old Bridge, calling for assistance in addressing insurer-related issues, including constant violations of Title