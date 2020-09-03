GoFundMe Account Established for Industry Veteran Toby Chess

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist collision repair industry veteran Toby Chess who is suffering from kidney disease. Chess, an active industry member for decades, is an I-CAR instructor and presenter at a variety of industry events, and longtime chair of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) technical committee. Chess is 2003 inductee of the Hall of Eagles, the collision industry’s Hall of Fame.

“Always the first to step forward and help others, our industry has the opportunity to pay it forward to our dear friend Toby, who is valiantly battling kidney failure as COVID-19 cripples his teaching schedule,” according to the GoFundMe page established to help him, “Toby is undergoing dialysis three times a week, for four hours per treatment. This fund represents a way for an industry that is grateful, to recognize a wonderful man for his decades of service and volunteerism. For anyone that has ever been inspired by his words, motivated by his articles, informed by his seminars or videos, or simply touched by his generosity in sharing information.”