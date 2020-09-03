CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / GoFundMe Account Established for Industry Veteran Toby Chess

GoFundMe Account Established for Industry Veteran Toby Chess

By Leave a Comment

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist collision repair industry veteran Toby Chess who is suffering from kidney disease. Chess, an active industry member for decades, is an I-CAR instructor and presenter at a variety of industry events, and longtime chair of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) technical committee. Chess is 2003 inductee of the Hall of Eagles, the collision industry’s Hall of Fame.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Toby Chess (left), seen here teaching an I-CAR class at the 2016 NACE Trade Show, who is battling kidney disease.

“Always the first to step forward and help others, our industry has the opportunity to pay it forward to our dear friend Toby, who is valiantly battling kidney failure as COVID-19 cripples his teaching schedule,” according to the GoFundMe page established to help him, “Toby is undergoing dialysis three times a week, for four hours per treatment. This fund represents a way for an industry that is grateful, to recognize a wonderful man for his decades of service and volunteerism. For anyone that has ever been inspired by his words, motivated by his articles, informed by his seminars or videos, or simply touched by his generosity in sharing information.”

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey