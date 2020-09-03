Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $525 Million

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported financial results for the quarter and year ended July 31 that its revenue, gross profit, and net income were $525.7 million, $250.4 million, and $165.5 million, respectively. These represent a decrease in revenue of $16.9 million, or 3.1%; an increase in gross profit of $7.8 million, or 3.2%; and an increase in net income of $12.0 million, or 7.8%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2020 were $0.69 compared to $0.64 last year, an increase of 7.8%.

For the year ended July