UK Motor Claims Fell 48% in the Second Quarter Compared to First

The average claim value reached a record high.

As expected, the number of motor insurance claims notified to insurers in the second quarter of the year fell significantly according to figures out today from the Association of British Insurers (ABI). The fall largely reflected the lockdown period, when far fewer vehicle journeys were made. Claim payouts during the period while also down, fell at a lower rate.

Association of British InsurersThere were 324,000 new claims in the second quarter of the year, a fall of 48% on the 678,000 received in the previous quarter. The value of claims settled during the period, which

