Enterprise Holdings Closes Acquisition of Discount Car and Truck Rentals in Canada

Enterprise Holdings Inc. announced today its Canadian subsidiary has closed its acquisition of Discount Car and Truck Rentals, a leading Canadian car and truck rental company serving customers across Canada that was announced last year. All conditions of closing have been satisfied, including receipt of a no action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau. The acquisition includes all of Discount’s corporate-owned locations and the Quebec licensee’s daily rental businesses.

The acquisition combines complementary networks and service offerings, talented workforces, as well as the expertise of both companies. This results in a broader offering of services at additional locations with