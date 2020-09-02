DDI Technology Announces Office Move

DDI Technology (DDI), the automotive title management and technology firm and a subsidiary of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced the opening of the company’s new 16,500 sq. ft. corporate offices just in Irmo, S.C. outside of Columbia. The new, more modern facility will provide needed additional space for growth and future expansion.

“The new office will accommodate our ever-growing title processing, vault storage, IT development, customer support and sales teams,” said Tab Edmundson, Vice President of Client Solutions, IAA, and President, DDI Technology. “This location will provide space for more than six million titles onsite, ensuring expedient processing for our