CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CSN Collision Centres Adds New Collision Repair Center to Network in Calgary

CSN Collision Centres Adds New Collision Repair Center to Network in Calgary

By Leave a Comment

CSN Car Salon in Calgary, Alberta is the latest addition to the CSN Collision Centres network of collision repair facilities. In addition to collision repair, CSN Car Salon  also offers mechanical repairs and tire service, window tinting and graphics, accessories, detailing, and audio services. 

CSN logoCSN Car Salon Owner, Gary Thomsen, admits that he has not seen another facility that has such a rare compliment of services all at a single location.

“We’re definitely exclusive when it comes to the solutions we provide to our customers” Thomsen said.

Visitors to the 20,000 square foot facility in the northeast community of Calgary

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey