CSN Collision Centres Adds New Collision Repair Center to Network in Calgary

CSN Car Salon in Calgary, Alberta is the latest addition to the CSN Collision Centres network of collision repair facilities. In addition to collision repair, CSN Car Salon also offers mechanical repairs and tire service, window tinting and graphics, accessories, detailing, and audio services.

CSN Car Salon Owner, Gary Thomsen, admits that he has not seen another facility that has such a rare compliment of services all at a single location.

“We’re definitely exclusive when it comes to the solutions we provide to our customers” Thomsen said.

Visitors to the 20,000 square foot facility in the northeast community of Calgary