Chuck Searles Named President of Automotive Management Institute

New leader of management training body has nearly three decades of industry experience, including 19 years with Nissan.

The Board of Trustees at the Automotive Management Institute (AMi), the provider of management education for automotive service and collision repair professionals, announced that Chuck Searles has been selected as the organization’s new president, effective immediately.

Searles succeeds Jeff Peevy, who left to return to I-CAR as VP of Technical Products, Programs and Services in late July.

Searles brings to the position a wealth of knowledge in the