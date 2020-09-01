U.S. Gasoline Consumption Above 9000 Thousand Barrels per Day for First Time Since March

For the week ending August 21, gasoline consumption hit the highest level since March 13 when shut down orders began.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending August 21 was up both versus the previous week and month. Gasoline consumption was down for the week ending August 14 compared to the previous week, but less than the increase reported for the previous week.

The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is a leading indicator of traffic volume that influences auto claims.

The weekly percentage change has been “see-sawing” for the last