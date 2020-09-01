NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Nova Scotia

NOVUS Glass announced the addition of NOVUS Glass Bridgewater to its network in Nova Scotia.

Owner Glenn Toope has been in the automotive aftermarket industry for 35 years as an entrepreneur and educator. He knew from an early age that he wanted to fix cars. He felt there was a need for a facility in the community that offered the highest standards of auto repair and an inviting atmosphere for all customers.

He started Bridgewater Auto Repair in 2019, providing bumper to bumper service, diagnostics, maintenance and repairs on all type of passenger vehicles in the Lunenburg-Queen counties. With the