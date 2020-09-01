Lawson Products Acquires Partsmaster

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) announced the acquisition of Partsmaster, a leading maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions provider with annual sales of approximately $63 million. Partsmaster serves 16,000 customers with over 200 sales representatives principally through a distribution center located in Greenville, Texas.

“This transaction is an important step in our continued growth strategy. We’re very excited about expanding our sales team and customer base further positioning Lawson as a leader in MRO vendor managed inventory services,” stated Michael DeCata, president and CEO of Lawson. “Partsmaster is a strong strategic fit with a similar VMI business model, similar product