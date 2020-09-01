CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Milwaukee

The Crash Champions organization announced today their expansion into the Milwaukee, Wis. market with the acquisition of Silver Spring Collision Center in West Bend.  The Lamberty family has owned Silver Spring Collision, located at 3000 W. Washington Street, since 1983.

Crash Champions logoWith the addition of this facility, Crash Champions continues its expansion throughout the United States with 40 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio and California.

“I’m excited about this location because it is a very nice well-equipped facility.  They also share our operational standards for high quality repairs and great customer service,” said Matt Ebert, CEO.  “This acquisition is another big

