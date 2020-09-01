I-CAR Announces Board Officers and Executive Committee Members

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) Board of Directors announced its 2020-2021 Board Officers and Executive Committee members, following a nomination process by the I-CAR Board Governance and Nominations Committee, and ratified by the I-CAR Board on Aug. 26.

Officers include:

Chair: Kyle Thompson, USAA

Vice Chair: Jim Guthrie, Car Crafters, Inc.

Treasurer: Mark Allen, Audi of America

Secretary: Dan Friedman, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Immediate Past Chair: Tim O’Day, Gerber Collision & Glass

“On behalf of the Executive Committee, I am thrilled to serve