I-CAR Announces Board Officers and Executive Committee Members

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) Board of Directors announced its 2020-2021 Board Officers and Executive Committee members, following a nomination process by the I-CAR Board Governance and Nominations Committee, and ratified by the I-CAR Board on Aug. 26.
Officers include:
- Chair: Kyle Thompson, USAA
- Vice Chair: Jim Guthrie, Car Crafters, Inc.
- Treasurer: Mark Allen, Audi of America
- Secretary: Dan Friedman, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
- Immediate Past Chair: Tim O’Day, Gerber Collision & Glass
