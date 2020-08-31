Team PRP and Gold Standard Certified Parts Announce Partnership

Team PRP, the nation’s largest group of independent automotive recyclers announced an expanded partnership with Gold Standard Certified Parts. Last year, the two groups announced a partnership on recycled suspension part certification.

“Team PRP is very pleased to be in this strategic partnership with Gold Standard,” stated Mark Gamble, Team PRP’s Executive Director. “We hold strongly to our unwavering commitment to quality and safety, so this is a tremendous step—truly raising the bar in our industry. By providing world-class Recycled Original Equipment parts along with world-class customer service, especially for the benefit of a wide range of the largest