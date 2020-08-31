CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / FinishMaster Founder Jim White Passes Away

FinishMaster Founder Jim White Passes Away

By Leave a Comment

FinishMaster announced that its founder Jim F. White passed away August 26 at the age of 101 after an extended battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Jim F. White, the founder of FinishMaster, passed away August 26 at the age of 101.

In a blog post announcing his passing, FinishMaster stated, “Today, with heartfelt sadness, we announce the loss of Jim White, beloved founder of FinishMaster.”

FinishMaster began on April 25, 1968, when Jim White completed the first transaction at the first branch in Grand Rapids, Mich. 

“Unfortunately, I never met Jim, but I had the pleasure to speak

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey