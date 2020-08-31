Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in South Florida

New location is 12th in South Florida and 39th overall.

Classic Collision, LLC, the Atlanta, Ga.-based multi-shop operator, announced its third acquisition since July 10th. The MSO has acquired two Fender Mender Auto Body locations in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The new locations are Classic Collision’s 12th South Florida locations and it now operates 39 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina.

With this acquisition, Fender Mender Auto Body will be known as Classic Collision Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Classic Collision Executive Airport.Fender Mender Auto Body has served the Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas since 2003