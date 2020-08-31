Certified Collision Group Adds 500th Affiliate

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced it added its 500th independent affiliate location earlier this month.

“We are extremely grateful for our Affiliates, associates, strategic vendors and insurance partners that have enabled CCG to achieve this 500 Affiliate milestone in less than five years,” stated Marty Evans, CCG’s Chief Operating Officer. “We remain committed to doing all we can to enhance the competitive position of our best-in-class independent owner-operators while providing targeted value to our strategic vendors and insurance partners.”

“As we scale the business internally with our expanding team of exceptional industry professionals and externally with terrific vendor and carrier