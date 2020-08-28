State Farm and Ford Partner on Usage-Based Insurance

State Farm and Ford announced that they have entered into an agreement to share connected vehicle telematics data for usage-based insurance (UBI) products. State Farm customers with eligible connected Ford vehicles will be able to opt-in to Drive Safe & Save, the voluntary usage-based insurance (UBI) program by State Farm that uses vehicle telematics to match premiums to the number of miles driven and rewards good driving behavior through potential discounts.

Thanks to this agreement, eligible Ford customers will have greater control of their overall vehicle ownership costs, and can benefit from driver coaching provided by State Farm to help improve their driving habits and in turn, reduce their insurance premiums. Eligible 2020 Model Year and newer connected Ford and Lincoln vehicles, with the consent of the vehicle owner, can share information directly with State Farm to enable Drive Safe & Save. The more customers improve their driving behaviors or the fewer miles they drive, the greater the insurance discount they may obtain.

“State Farm and Ford have a decades-long history of working together on vehicle and driver safety initiatives. Working with Ford on our usage-based insurance program is a great example of how we will continue to work together to meet our mutual customers’ needs today and into the future,” said Chris Schell, State Farm Senior Vice President Property & Casualty.

“Connected vehicles have the potential to deliver great benefits to Ford customers, including the ability to help lower their car insurance premiums through usage-based insurance,” said Stuart Taylor, Executive Director Enterprise Connectivity, Ford Motor Company. “We’re excited about State Farm’s approach of using Ford’s built-in connectivity to promote safer driving habits and enable opportunities for our mutual customers to save money. This agreement further builds on our strong relationship with State Farm to continue to deliver value for our mutual customers.”

Eligible Ford and Lincoln vehicles include model year 2020 and newer. Drive Safe & Save is currently not available in CA, MA and RI, and the app Drive Safe & Save Mobile is not available in NY.