SEMA Announces Virtual Event for Week of November 2-6

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that it is offering an online marketplace to allow manufacturers and resellers in the specialty automotive segment to connect and conduct business. Taking place Nov. 2-6, SEMA360 was created after industry members expressed a need for a viable marketplace solution in the absence of the 2020 SEMA Show that was cancelled earlier this month.

SEMA ShowManufacturer applications for SEMA360 will open Sept. 3, 2020, at a SEMA-member rate of $495, and a nonmember rate of $1,495. Attendee registration, which opens mid-September, will be free to qualifying buyers who are SEMA members, and $25

