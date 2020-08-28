Inventory Constraints Impede August Vehicle Sales

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive project over 13% decrease in total vehicle sales, but average vehicle prices will reach an all-time high.

New-vehicle retail sales in August are expected to be down from a year ago, according to a joint forecast developed jointly by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales are projected to reach 1,174,100 units, a 3.7% decrease compared with the J.D. Power pre-virus forecast and a 10.4% decrease compared with August 2019. Reporting the same numbers without controlling for the number of selling days translates to a decrease of 16.8% from a year ago. While the decline