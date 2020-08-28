CIF Mobilizes to Assist Collision Repair Industry Members Impacted by Hurricane Laura

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is mobilizing to assist those impacted by Hurricane Laura and seeks donations to assist these industry professionals and their families.

CIF is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. CIF’s Mission is to secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events. Most recently, CIF assisted hundreds of industry professionals and their families impacted by COVID-19.

Information on how to donate or apply for assistance is available on the CIF website.

“Many industry events including SEMA have been cancelled in 2020, resulting in a significant reduction in money spent on tradeshow booths, receptions, airfare and hotels. We encourage everyone to consider reallocating some of those cost savings to CIF to help collision repair professionals who have been directly impacted by Hurricane Laura,” stated Dan Risley, CIF Board Trustee and CCC Information Systems V.P. Quality Repair & Market Development. “There is a real need today! And your tax-deductible donation will make a difference in someone else’s life.”

“We all feel hopeless as we watch the storms come ashore and damage countless individuals’ homes and communities. We are asking the industry to dig deep and make donations to CIF so we may assist our brothers and sisters at this time of critical need,” encouraged Michael Quinn, CIF Board Chair and SVP of Business Development at AirPro Diagnostics.