Axalta Launches Waterborne Clearcoat Solution in Asia

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) announced it released its waterborne clearcoat solution in China. It will be launched in Korea and Japan later this year. The new waterborne clearcoat aligns with Axalta’s sustainability commitment, while meeting the current needs in the Chinese, Korean and Japanese auto refinish market.

Axalta logoThis waterborne clearcoat reduces volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions by up to 60% at the ready-to-spray level versus solventborne clearcoat solutions currently in the marketplace.

“Axalta’s innovation is backed by 150 years of expertise. Our waterborne clearcoat is at the frontier of refinish technology and is a breakthrough for the refinish coatings market,” said

