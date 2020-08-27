Service King Opens New Collision Repair Center in Texas

New facility is MSOs 27th location in Houston. Also announces restarting full operations at many facilities converted to satellite locations due to COVID-19 slowdown.

Service King Collision announced the opening of its most recent location in the Houston market, Service King of Liberty Lakes. The brand-new 14,000 square foot facility is located at 6620 E Sam Houston Parkway N, in Houston, Texas.

The facility is the 27th Houston location in Service King’s network

Service King also announced that it opened two additional locations in the Houston market, Service King Fairbanks and Service King Spring Stuebner, in mid-June. The company