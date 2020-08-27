Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Thornhill, Ontario

Fix Auto Canada announced the addition of Fix Auto Thornhill to its network. The Thornhill team has been in the collision industry for over 20 years. They were referred to the Fix Auto family by another owner operator, Fix Auto Markville.

General Manager Cathy Zhang says, “We know from our network that Fix Auto offers support to its franchise strategic partners, from streamlined processes to management tools and training programs that allow us to run our business profitably and keep our team up to date on the latest developments in the industry.”

“Fix Auto Thornhill was looking for the value