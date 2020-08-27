CollisionWeek

Balise Collision Repair Receives Toyota Triple Crown Award for Third Consecutive Year

Balise Collision Repair in Rhode Island was named the 2019 Toyota Certified Collision “Shop of the Year” Triple Crown winner for the third consecutive year.

Balise Collision Center Receives Toyota Shop of the Year Award

The award presented by Toyota Motor Sales recognizes the top Toyota Certified Collision Center in the country in areas of customer satisfaction, training specifications, and Key Performance Indicators within the collision repair industry.

Balise Collision Repair has three Rhode Island locations, including a brand-new 10,000 sq. foot facility on Quaker Lane in West Warwick which opened in May 2019.

 “I always talk about how important this award is because it’s a team award,” said Brian

