AASP/NJ Extends Virtual Northeast Trade Show Through September 7

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that they will be extending their NORTHEAST 2020 Virtual Trade Show through Labor Day weekend. Live meetings with exhibitors will no longer be available; company product info & contact details will remain through September 7.

The show, originally scheduled in its traditional in-person format this past March, was moved to the weekend of August 21-23 and ultimately held as a complete virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘We wanted to try and stay as true to the event as possible by holding it over the weekend,” says Thomas Greco, AASP/NJ Secretary and President of Greco Publishing, NORTHEAST event managers, “But we then considered the benefit of keeping it available to the many automotive repairers who might want the opportunity to check out our exhibitors online while they’re in their shop. With that in mind and to benefit shops and exhibitors alike, we decided to keep the virtual show content up through the end of the summer.”

While the option to schedule live one-on-one virtual meetings with exhibitors concluded on August 23, exhibitor contact information and details on their products and services will remain through midnight on September 7.

“From the start, we saw the virtual NORTHEAST show as a resource for connections,” adds Greco. “By extending the availability of our exhibitors to the NORTHEAST audience, our hope is that we’re able to continue fostering those connections in a more open-ended way benefiting all parties.”