IAA Names Andrew Albrecht as Chief Information Security Officer

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced the appointment of Andrew Albrecht as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. Albrecht will report directly to Maju Abraham, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Insurance Auto Auctions logo “We are pleased to welcome Andrew to the IAA Team,” said Maju Abraham, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer of IAA. “Andrew has extensive experience in advanced information security governance at well-known, multi-billion-dollar retailers. His impressive track record will allow enhanced protection of IAA’s intellectual property, while optimally securing IT and business resources.”

Most recently, Albrecht served as Senior Director, IT Security & Compliance for Designer Brands,

