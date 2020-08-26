CollisionWeek

California Color Source Hosts ADAS Webinar September 16

California Color Source, an independent PBE distributor servicing Northern California, announced it is hosting a client webinar on September 16th discussing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) equipped vehicle repair and testing requirements.

California Color Source logoFrank Terlep from Auto Techcelerators, LLC will be conducting the webinar touching on the following topics:

  • The State of ADAS
  • The Different ADAS Systems Found in Today’s Vehicles
  • New Repair Requirements Driven by ADAS Equipped Vehicles
  • New OEM Based Test Drive Checklists for Different Manufacturers
  • How Test Drives Affect an Organization’s CSI and Business Reputation?
  • How the Test Drive CoPilot Platform Helps Organizations Properly Perform, Manage, Document and
