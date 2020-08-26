Bosch and Pony.ai Collaborate on Autonomous Vehicle Fleet Management

Self-driving startup Pony.ai announced an agreement with Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, today to explore the future of automotive maintenance and repair for autonomous fleets.

One of many opportunities in the autonomous driving space is the continuous operation of a fleet, and the reduction of downtime. Pony.ai and Bosch’s Automotive Aftermarket division in North America plan to develop and pilot innovative fleet maintenance solutions to enable the efficient and scalable operation of future commercial autonomous fleets. Bosch has a long-standing reputation in vehicle maintenance and operates the Bosch Car Service network which will turn one hundred years