ASE Offers August 28 Webinar on Tire Pressure Monitoring System Diagnosis and Servicing

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, Aug. 28 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Diagnosis and Servicing.
During this session, industry expert David Spinney from Snap-on Inc. will review current diagnosis, testing capabilities and service of the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Also included is a discussion of OEM and aftermarket sensors and the current technology available to test and perform service.
More information and registration is available online.
