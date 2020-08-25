Rakesh Sachdev Named to Axalta Board of Directors

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) announced that Rakesh Sachdev has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective August 24, 2020. Sachdev will serve on the Company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Compensation Committee.

“The Axalta Board of Directors always seeks to optimize the balance of expertise, experience and diversity amongst our directors. In welcoming Rakesh, we are adding to our Board an outstanding leader with a deep knowledge of Axalta’s end markets and business transformation,” said Mark Garrett, Axalta’s Board Chair. “His impressive global business leadership track record