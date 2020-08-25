IBISConnect Turkey Virtual Event October 7

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) announced its brand new IBISConnect Turkey online event will take place as a three-hour live simulcast on Wednesday, October 7 between 10.00 and 13.00 TRT (7:00-10:00 UTC).

The event will feature presentations, panel discussions, audience Q&A, breakouts and peer-to-peer networking delivered through the medium of the IBISConnect virtual conference suite which gives delegates an immersive, authentic event experience without having to leave their desk.

The theme of ‘from surviving to thriving’ will explore how the Turkish market is recovering from the pandemic crisis and how changes are accelerating.

An expert speaker line-up hand-picked from