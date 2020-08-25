Auto Industry Skids to All-Time Low in Customer Satisfaction

ACSI research shows broad declines across brands compared to last year.

The U.S. automobile industry, like the economy at large, couldn’t escape the crosshairs of the COVID-19 global pandemic. But that’s not the only hurdle the industry has to overcome: New data indicate an ongoing, industrywide customer satisfaction decline.

Overall customer satisfaction with automobiles and light vehicles slides 1.3% to a score of 78 (out of 100), and 17 brands post downturns year over year, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Report 2019-2020.

Customer satisfaction decreases across all automakers – both foreign and domestic – for the