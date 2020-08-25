CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Alex Gelbcke Named CEO of LKQ’s Fource in Europe

Alex Gelbcke Named CEO of LKQ’s Fource in Europe

By Leave a Comment

Starting September 1, the management team of LKQ Europe and Fource welcomes Alex Gelbcke, a well-known and highly respected automotive industry veteran. There will be a transition period until the end of 2020, at which time Alex will take over the position of CEO from current CEO, Sinon Galvin.

Alex Gelbcke was named CEO of LKQ’s Fource. He joins the company on September 1 and will transition to CEO role at the end of 2020.

Gelbcke will take over daily management of the Fource companies in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, which are known in the market as Fource, IPAR,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey