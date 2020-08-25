Alex Gelbcke Named CEO of LKQ’s Fource in Europe

Starting September 1, the management team of LKQ Europe and Fource welcomes Alex Gelbcke, a well-known and highly respected automotive industry veteran. There will be a transition period until the end of 2020, at which time Alex will take over the position of CEO from current CEO, Sinon Galvin.

Gelbcke will take over daily management of the Fource companies in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, which are known in the market as Fource, IPAR,